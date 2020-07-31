Seabees Construct Camp in Tinian

200731-N- HK244-1067 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (July 31, 2020) Construction Electrician Constructionman Brian Forcier, from Sheffield Lake, Ohio, installs a receptacle box for the beginning stages of electrical work on a Southwest Asia hut being constructed on Camp Tinian. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Marcus Henley/Released)

