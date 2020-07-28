Seabees Construct Camp in Tinian

200728-N-HK244-1026 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (July 28, 2020) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian install a gable-end on a Southwest Asia hut being constructed on Camp Tinian. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Marcus Henley/Released)

