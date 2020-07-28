Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seabees Construct Camp in Tinian [Image 2 of 4]

    Seabees Construct Camp in Tinian

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    200728-N-HK244-1034 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (July 28, 2020) Builder Constructionman Matthew Best, from Stockton, Calif., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, reaffirms the proper placement of a gable-end on a Southwest Asia hut being constructed on Camp Tinian. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Marcus Henley/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 20:33
    Photo ID: 6299042
    VIRIN: 200728-N-HK244-1034
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP 
    Hometown: STOCKTON, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Construct Camp in Tinian [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees Construct Camp in Tinian
    Seabees Construct Camp in Tinian
    Seabees Construct Camp in Tinian
    Seabees Construct Camp in Tinian

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3
    Naval Construction Force
    Camp Tinian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT