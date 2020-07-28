200728-N-HK244-1034 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (July 28, 2020) Builder Constructionman Matthew Best, from Stockton, Calif., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s Detail Tinian, reaffirms the proper placement of a gable-end on a Southwest Asia hut being constructed on Camp Tinian. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Marcus Henley/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 20:33 Photo ID: 6299042 VIRIN: 200728-N-HK244-1034 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.34 MB Location: TINIAN, MP Hometown: STOCKTON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees Construct Camp in Tinian [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.