The Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton wardroom gathers in recognition of the U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps 73rd birthday.
Back Row L-R: Cmdr. Cheryl Griswold, Aerospace Physiologist; Lt. Cmdr. Erik Anderson, Flight Surgeon & Senior Medical Officer; Lt. Cmdr. Brennan Cox, Aerospace Experimental Psychologist; Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Shipman, Aerospace Physiologist,; Lt. Cmdr. Taj King, Biochemist
Front Row L-R: Lt. Cmdr. John Oliva, Navy Global Health Specialist Program; Capt. Richard Folga, Aerospace Physiologist; Capt. Dennis Faix, Executive Officer, NAMRU-Dayton; Lt. Sarah Sherwood, Aerospace Experiment Psychologist; Lt. Maria Greenwood, Research Psychologist; Lt. Dan Xu, Biochemist
This work, NAMRU-Dayton Honors USN MSC's 73rd Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by Megan Mudersbach
