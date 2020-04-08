Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU-Dayton Honors USN MSC's 73rd Birthday [Image 2 of 2]

    NAMRU-Dayton Honors USN MSC's 73rd Birthday

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Megan Mudersbach 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    The Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton wardroom gathers in recognition of the U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps 73rd birthday.

    Back Row L-R: Cmdr. Cheryl Griswold, Aerospace Physiologist; Lt. Cmdr. Erik Anderson, Flight Surgeon & Senior Medical Officer; Lt. Cmdr. Brennan Cox, Aerospace Experimental Psychologist; Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Shipman, Aerospace Physiologist,; Lt. Cmdr. Taj King, Biochemist​

    Front Row L-R: Lt. Cmdr. John Oliva, Navy Global Health Specialist Program; Capt. Richard Folga, Aerospace Physiologist; Capt. Dennis Faix, Executive Officer, NAMRU-Dayton; Lt. Sarah Sherwood, Aerospace Experiment Psychologist; Lt. Maria Greenwood, Research Psychologist; Lt. Dan Xu, Biochemist​

    MSC
    Navy Medicine
    Medical Service Corps
    Navy Research
    NAMRUDayton

