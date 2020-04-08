Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAMRU-Dayton Honors USN MSC's 73rd Birthday [Image 1 of 2]

    NAMRU-Dayton Honors USN MSC's 73rd Birthday

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Megan Mudersbach 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton's Medical Service Corps (MSC) gather in recognition of the U.S. Navy MSC 73rd birthday.

    Back Row L-R: Cmdr. Cheryl Griswold, Aerospace Physiologist; Lt. Cmdr. Brennan Cox, Aerospace Experimental Psychologist; Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Shipman, Aerospace Physiologist,; Lt. Cmdr. Taj King, Biochemist​

    Front Row L-R: Lt. Cmdr. John Oliva, Navy Global Health Specialist Program; Capt. Richard Folga, Aerospace Physiologist; Lt. Sarah Sherwood, Aerospace Experiment Psychologist; Lt. Maria Greenwood, Research Psychologist; Lt. Dan Xu, Biochemist​

    Not pictured: Cmdr. Tatana Olson, Aerospace Experimental Psychologist; Lt. Cmdr. N. Cody Schaal, Industrial Hygiene Officer​

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 16:44
    Photo ID: 6298748
    VIRIN: 200804-N-IG594-0004
    Resolution: 2846x2135
    Size: 578.49 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU-Dayton Honors USN MSC's 73rd Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by Megan Mudersbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAMRU-Dayton Honors USN MSC's 73rd Birthday
    NAMRU-Dayton Honors USN MSC's 73rd Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MSC
    Navy Medicine
    Medical Service Corps
    Navy Research
    NAMRUDayton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT