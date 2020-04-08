Speed limits enforced at N.D. Air National Guard Base

Tech. Sgt. Zac Bergstrom, of the 119th Security Forces Squadron, uses electronic equipment to monitor base driving speeds of drivers at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Aug 4, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 16:25
|Photo ID:
|6298734
|VIRIN:
|200804-Z-WA217-1001
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
