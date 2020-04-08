Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Speed limits enforced at N.D. Air National Guard Base [Image 2 of 3]

    Speed limits enforced at N.D. Air National Guard Base

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Zac Bergstrom, of the 119th Security Forces Squadron, uses electronic equipment to monitor base driving speeds of drivers at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., Aug 4, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 16:25
    Photo ID: 6298736
    VIRIN: 200804-Z-WA217-1003
    Resolution: 3016x4528
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speed limits enforced at N.D. Air National Guard Base [Image 3 of 3], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    Speeding
    SFS
    Radar
    119th Wing
    NDNG
    North Dakota
    National Guard
    Lidar
    InThisTogetherND

