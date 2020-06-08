VMM-365 Change of Command

Lt. Col. Mark Fowler, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 outgoing commanding officer, receives the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding meritorious service to the United States during the squadron’s change of command at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Aug. 6, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez)

