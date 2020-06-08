Lt. Col. Bret Knickerbocker, left, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 oncoming commanding officer, prepares to receive the unit colors from Lt. Col. Mark Fowler, VMM 365 outgoing commanding officer during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Aug. 6, 2020. Fowler passed command to Knickerbocker, representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 16:30
|Photo ID:
|6298722
|VIRIN:
|200806-M-EC414-1068
|Resolution:
|1873x2622
|Size:
|962.83 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMM-365 Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Yuritzy Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT