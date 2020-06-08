VMM-365 Change of Command

Lt. Col. Bret Knickerbocker, left, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 oncoming commanding officer, prepares to receive the unit colors from Lt. Col. Mark Fowler, VMM 365 outgoing commanding officer during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Aug. 6, 2020. Fowler passed command to Knickerbocker, representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez)

