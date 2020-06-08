VMM 162 Change of Command

Lt. Col. Kenneth Rossman, left, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 oncoming commanding officer, prepares to receive the unit colors from Lt. Col. Wilson McGraw, VMM 162 outgoing commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Aug. 6, 2020. McGraw relinquished command to Rossman, representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez)

