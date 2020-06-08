Lt. Col. Kenneth Rossman, left, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 oncoming commanding officer, prepares to receive the unit colors from Lt. Col. Wilson McGraw, VMM 162 outgoing commanding officer, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, Aug. 6, 2020. McGraw relinquished command to Rossman, representing a formal transfer of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 16:31
|Photo ID:
|6298718
|VIRIN:
|200806-M-EC414-1019
|Resolution:
|3466x2476
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMM 162 Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Yuritzy Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT