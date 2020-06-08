Arizona National Guard service members helped sort and stock food at a local food bank Aug. 06, 2020 in Mesa, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 14:42
|Photo ID:
|6298554
|VIRIN:
|200806-Z-CC902-0047
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard continues to serve within the community [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT