Arizona National Guard continues to serve within the community

Arizona National Guard service members helped sort and stock food at a local food bank Aug. 06, 2020 in Mesa, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

