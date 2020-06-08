Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard continues to serve within the community [Image 2 of 4]

    Arizona National Guard continues to serve within the community

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members helped sort and stock food at a local food bank Aug. 06, 2020 in Mesa, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard continues to serve within the community [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

