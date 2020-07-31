From the left, Lt. Col. David C. Park, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Philadelphia District commander; John Agamie, engineer from USACE Dover Air Force Base office; Sen. Tom Carper; Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander; Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, visited the construction site of the new Welch Elementary School/Dover Air Base Middle School July 31, 2020, in the family housing area at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The $48 million facility will be replacing the current Welch Elementary School and the Dover Air Force Base Middle School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 13:26 Photo ID: 6298412 VIRIN: 200731-F-MO780-1043 Resolution: 6850x4728 Size: 2.97 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sen. Tom Carper visits construction of Dover school [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.