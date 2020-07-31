Sen. Tom Carper visits construction of Dover school

From the left, Lt. Col. David C. Park, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Philadelphia District commander; John Agamie, engineer from USACE Dover Air Force Base office; Sen. Tom Carper; Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander; Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, visited the construction site of the new Welch Elementary School/Dover Air Base Middle School July 31, 2020, in the family housing area at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The $48 million facility will be replacing the current Welch Elementary School and the Dover Air Force Base Middle School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)
