Sen. Tom Carper visits construction of Dover school

Col. Matthew E. Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, walks with Sen. Tom Carper, towards the construction of the new Welch Elementary School/Dover Air Force Base Middle School July 31, 2020, in the family housing area at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The future school will have over 105,000 square feet of learning space for approximately 490 students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

