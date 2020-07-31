Sen. Tom Carper visits construction of Dover school

Col. Matthew E. Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, points out the progress made on the construction of the new Welch Elementary School/Dover Air Force Base Middle School to Sen. Tom Carper July 31, 2020, in the family housing area at Dover Air Force, Delaware. The future school will have over 105,000 square feet of learning space for approximately 490 students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)
