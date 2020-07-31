Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sen. Tom Carper visits construction of Dover school [Image 2 of 3]

    Sen. Tom Carper visits construction of Dover school

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew E. Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander, points out the progress made on the construction of the new Welch Elementary School/Dover Air Force Base Middle School to Sen. Tom Carper July 31, 2020, in the family housing area at Dover Air Force, Delaware. The future school will have over 105,000 square feet of learning space for approximately 490 students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sen. Tom Carper visits construction of Dover school [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

