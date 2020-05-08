Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief of Naval Operations and Curator of the Navy Demo Walls at the Ceremonial Groundbreaking of Operational Archives and Repository Complex [Image 3 of 5]

    Chief of Naval Operations and Curator of the Navy Demo Walls at the Ceremonial Groundbreaking of Operational Archives and Repository Complex

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, and and Curator of the Navy, Samuel Cox, Demo Walls at the Ceremonial Groundbreaking of Operational Archives and Repository Complex at the Washington Navy Yard 5 August 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 10:40
    Photo ID: 6298208
    VIRIN: 200806-N-HG124-1003
    Resolution: 3278x2185
    Size: 202.13 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Naval Operations and Curator of the Navy Demo Walls at the Ceremonial Groundbreaking of Operational Archives and Repository Complex [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Washington Begins Construction of Historic Archival Complex
    Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, and NAVFAC Commander, Rear Adm. John Korka at Operational Archives and Repository Complex Groundbreaking
    Chief of Naval Operations and Curator of the Navy Demo Walls at the Ceremonial Groundbreaking of Operational Archives and Repository Complex
    Capt. Greg Vinci and Mrs. Linda Gilday Discuss Operational Archives and Repository Complex Project
    NAVFAC Washington Ensign Demos Wall at Operational Archives and Repository Complex Groundbreaking Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Navy
    CNO
    Washington
    Civil Engineer Corps
    Curator of the Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT