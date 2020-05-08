NAVFAC Washington will renovate and reconfigure Washington Navy Yard Buildings 46 and 67, built in 1851, into the Operational Archives and Repository Complex. The multi-faceted complex will consist of the Navy’s Operational Archives, the Department of the Navy Library and Rare Book Room, Navy Art Collection, and the Underwater Archeology Conservation Laboratory.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 10:40 Photo ID: 6298199 VIRIN: 200806-N-HG124-1001 Resolution: 3793x2528 Size: 856.67 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Washington Begins Construction of Historic Archival Complex [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.