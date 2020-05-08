Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Washington Begins Construction of Historic Archival Complex [Image 1 of 5]

    NAVFAC Washington Begins Construction of Historic Archival Complex

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    NAVFAC Washington will renovate and reconfigure Washington Navy Yard Buildings 46 and 67, built in 1851, into the Operational Archives and Repository Complex. The multi-faceted complex will consist of the Navy’s Operational Archives, the Department of the Navy Library and Rare Book Room, Navy Art Collection, and the Underwater Archeology Conservation Laboratory.

