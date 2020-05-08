NAVFAC Washington Begins Construction of Historic Archival Complex

NAVFAC Washington will renovate and reconfigure Washington Navy Yard Buildings 46 and 67, built in 1851, into the Operational Archives and Repository Complex. The multi-faceted complex will consist of the Navy’s Operational Archives, the Department of the Navy Library and Rare Book Room, Navy Art Collection, and the Underwater Archeology Conservation Laboratory.
