Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.06.2020 10:40 Photo ID: 6298228 VIRIN: 200806-N-HG124-1005 Resolution: 3486x2236 Size: 216.62 KB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVFAC Washington Ensign Demos Wall at Operational Archives and Repository Complex Groundbreaking Event [Image 5 of 5], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.