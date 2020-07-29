Fuze removal success at BGCA

Blue Grass Chemical Activity toxic materials handlers move M56 rocket warheads in preparation for fuze removal operations.
|07.29.2020
|08.06.2020 08:41
|6298081
|200729-A-AV123-0001
|4272x2856
|1.21 MB
|RICHMOND, KY, US
|1
|0
|0
