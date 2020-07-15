A Blue Grass Army Depot medic and a Blue Grass Chemical Activity toxic materials handler respond to a mock accident and injury during the pre-operational survey.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 08:41
|Photo ID:
|6298085
|VIRIN:
|200715-A-AV123-0004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.23 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fuze removal success at BGCA [Image 4 of 4], by Angela Messinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
