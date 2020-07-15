Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuze removal success at BGCA

    Fuze removal success at BGCA

    RICHMOND, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Angela Messinger 

    Army Chemical Materials Activity

    A Blue Grass Army Depot medic and a Blue Grass Chemical Activity toxic materials handler respond to a mock accident and injury during the pre-operational survey.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.06.2020 08:41
    Location: RICHMOND, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuze removal success at BGCA [Image 4 of 4], by Angela Messinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

