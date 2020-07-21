U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity national inventory control point accountability property officer and a Blue Grass Chemical Activity inventory management specialist discuss how to mark and record single round containers being returned to storage after fuze removal.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2020 08:41
|Photo ID:
|6298083
|VIRIN:
|200721-A-AV123-0002
|Resolution:
|2664x3520
|Size:
|772.07 KB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fuze removal success at BGCA [Image 4 of 4], by Angela Messinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT