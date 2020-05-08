Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 5, 2020) – Gunner’s Mate Seaman Benjamin Snedecor uses disinfectant spray and a clean rag to wipe down an M9 pistol between participants as part of COVID-19 mitigation measures during a live-fire qualification exercise aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Kristopher S. Haley)

