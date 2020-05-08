Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Makin Island Underway [Image 4 of 6]

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class KristopheR Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 5, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Christian Shinn fires an M4 rifle during a live-fire exercise onboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Kristopher S. Haley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 23:49
    Photo ID: 6297890
    VIRIN: 200808-N-NY430-1430
    Resolution: 6026x4055
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 KristopheR Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    live fire
    Sailor
    weapons qualification
    pistol
    LHD 8
    MKI
    gunnersmates

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT