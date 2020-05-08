Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 5, 2020) – Air Traffic Controlman 1st class Benjamin King fires an M4 rifle during a live-fire exercise onboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd class Kristopher S. Haley)
|08.05.2020
|08.05.2020 23:49
|6297889
|200808-N-NY430-1272
|5707x3845
|1.66 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|2
|0
|0
