    Navy Sailor advances to First Class Petty Officer [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy Sailor advances to First Class Petty Officer

    OR, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Daniel A Rachal 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Portland

    Quartermaster Second Class Ryan Tucker is pinned to first class petty officer by his wife, Melissa Tucker, during an advancement ceremony at NTAG Portland headquarters in Portland, Oregon on August 5, 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 19:13
    Photo ID: 6297837
    VIRIN: 200805-N-OA487-0003
    Resolution: 3635x5452
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Sailor advances to First Class Petty Officer [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel A Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

