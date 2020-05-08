Equipment Operator Second Class Christina Copley is pinned to first class petty officer by her husband, Nick Copley, during an advancement ceremony at NTAG Portland headquarters in Portland, Oregon on August 5, 2020.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 19:13 Photo ID: 6297836 VIRIN: 200805-N-OA487-0002 Resolution: 5633x3756 Size: 2.94 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Sailor advances to First Class Petty Officer [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel A Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.