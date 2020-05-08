Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Sailor advances to First Class Petty Officer

    Navy Sailor advances to First Class Petty Officer

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Daniel A Rachal 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Portland

    Equipment Operator Second Class Christina Copley is pinned to first class petty officer by her husband, Nick Copley, during an advancement ceremony at NTAG Portland headquarters in Portland, Oregon on August 5, 2020.

    This work, Navy Sailor advances to First Class Petty Officer [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel A Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

