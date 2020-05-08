Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy Sailor advances to First Class Petty Officer [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Sailor advances to First Class Petty Officer

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Daniel A Rachal 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Portland

    Hospital Corpsman Second Class Robert Bashaw and Chief Navy Counselor Ty Coyne pin the first class petty officer insignia on Culinary Specialist Submarine First Class Leynard Kimpo during the advancement ceremony at NTAG Portland headquarters in Portland, Oregon on August 5, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 19:13
    Photo ID: 6297835
    VIRIN: 200508-N-OA487-0001
    Resolution: 4285x2856
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Sailor advances to First Class Petty Officer [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel A Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Sailor advances to First Class Petty Officer
    Navy Sailor advances to First Class Petty Officer
    Navy Sailor advances to First Class Petty Officer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Navy #recruiting #Oregon #Portland #Sailor #recruiter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT