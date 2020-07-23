Lori Thomas, Work and Family Life Program Lead, looks over the upcoming schedule for the week during COVID-19. Thomas provides government oversight on all Work and Family Life Programs at Fleet and Family Support Center.
This work, Fleet and Family Support Center continues to provide service to the military community throughout COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
