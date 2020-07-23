Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fleet and Family Support Center continues to provide service to the military community throughout COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3]

    Fleet and Family Support Center continues to provide service to the military community throughout COVID-19

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    Jazmin Turk, Advocacy Clinical Counselor, provides support to a customer during COVID-19. Turk conducts individual and couples counseling with Sailors and their adult family members and she also provides support to families experiencing issues with domestic violence and/or child abuse/neglect.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 16:08
    Photo ID: 6297481
    VIRIN: 200723-N-UA321-1003
    Resolution: 3000x2017
    Size: 741.61 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet and Family Support Center continues to provide service to the military community throughout COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fleet and Family Support Center continues to provide service to the military community throughout COVID-19
    Fleet and Family Support Center continues to provide service to the military community throughout COVID-19
    Fleet and Family Support Center continues to provide service to the military community throughout COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fleet and Family Support Center
    FFSC
    U.S. Navy
    NSA Hampton Roads
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT