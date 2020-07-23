Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 16:08 Photo ID: 6297480 VIRIN: 200723-N-UA321-1002 Resolution: 2368x1760 Size: 419.95 KB Location: VA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fleet and Family Support Center continues to provide service to the military community throughout COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.