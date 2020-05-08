Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 5, 2020) — U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Ashley Shumpert, from St. Louis, left, and Operations Specialist Seaman Recruit Marsha Togiak, from Bristol Bay, Ala., serve Sailors food in the forward galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Aug. 5, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

