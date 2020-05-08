SAN DIEGO (Aug. 5, 2020) — U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Ashley Shumpert, from St. Louis, left, and Operations Specialist Seaman Recruit Marsha Togiak, from Bristol Bay, Ala., serve Sailors food in the forward galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Aug. 5, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 14:48 Photo ID: 6297299 VIRIN: 200804-N-ZX120-1006 Resolution: 5624x3749 Size: 1.43 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.