SAN DIEGO (Aug. 5, 2020) — U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Bouma, from Indianapolis, serve Sailors food in the forward galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Aug. 5, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2020 14:48
|Photo ID:
|6297300
|VIRIN:
|200804-N-ZX120-1013
|Resolution:
|3539x5308
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
