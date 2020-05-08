Coast Guard Cutter Legare crew members offload about 3,900 pounds of marijuana in the rain, Aug. 5, 2020, Port Everglades, Florida. During at-sea interdictions, a suspect vessel is initially detected and monitored by allied, military or law enforcement personnel coordinated by Joint Interagency Task Force-South based in Key West, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole J. Groll)
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Legare offloads approximately 5,000 lbs. in cocaine, marijuana [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
