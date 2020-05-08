Coast Guard Cutter Legare crew members offload about 3,900 pounds of marijuana in the rain, Aug. 5, 2020, Port Everglades, Florida. During at-sea interdictions, a suspect vessel is initially detected and monitored by allied, military or law enforcement personnel coordinated by Joint Interagency Task Force-South based in Key West, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole J. Groll)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2020 Date Posted: 08.05.2020 14:38 Photo ID: 6297267 VIRIN: 200805-G-OS599-1003 Resolution: 4538x3029 Size: 15.24 MB Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Legare offloads approximately 5,000 lbs. in cocaine, marijuana [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.