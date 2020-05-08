Coast Guard Cutter Legare offloads approximately 5,000 lbs. in cocaine, marijuana

Coast Guard Cutter Legare crew members offload about 3,900 pounds of marijuana in the rain, Aug. 5, 2020, Port Everglades, Florida. The drugs were interdicted by crews from Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Greisser (WPC 1116) and U.S.S Shamal, respectively, while on patrol in the Caribbean Sea from suspected drug smuggling vessels. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole J. Groll)

