    Coast Guard Cutter Legare offloads approximately 5,000 lbs. in cocaine, marijuana [Image 1 of 6]

    Coast Guard Cutter Legare offloads approximately 5,000 lbs. in cocaine, marijuana

    PORT EVERGLADES, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Cutter Legare crew members offload about 3,900 pounds of marijuana, Aug. 5, 2020, Port Everglades, Florida. During at-sea interdictions, a suspect vessel is initially detected and monitored by allied, military or law enforcement personnel coordinated by Joint Interagency Task Force-South based in Key West, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole J. Groll)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 14:38
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Legare offloads approximately 5,000 lbs. in cocaine, marijuana [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    drugs
    USCG
    smuggling
    miami
    cocaine
    marijuana
    DEA
    Hitron
    Florida
    Coast Guard
    Caribbean Sea
    drug interdiction
    port everglades
    USS Shamal
    cutter legare
    JITF

