    200804-N-WD349-1042 [Image 1 of 5]

    200804-N-WD349-1042

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 4, 2020) Contractors with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) work to remove the aft mast aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6). The structural integrity of the aft mast, located above the ship’s superstructure, was compromised during a fire last month. Although damage assessments are ongoing, the Navy made the decision, for the safety of the crew, to move forward with removal. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeffrey F. Yale)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 13:01
    Photo ID: 6297174
    VIRIN: 200804-N-WD349-1042
    Resolution: 3231x4896
    Size: 853.65 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200804-N-WD349-1042 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San diego
    Amphibious Assault Ship
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    LHD6
    NBSD

