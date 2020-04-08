200804-N-WD349-1125

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 4, 2020) Contractors with Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) work to remove the aft mast aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6). The structural integrity of the aft mast, located above the ship’s superstructure, was compromised during a fire last month. Although damage assessments are ongoing, the Navy made the decision, for the safety of the crew, to move forward with removal. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeffrey F. Yale)

