    USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 13 of 14]

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    200803-N-CD453-1094 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 3, 2020) James Sullivan, a tug captain aboard the U.S. Navy large harbor tug Santaquin (YTB 824), communicates with the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) as it transits toward Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Aug. 3, 2020. Tripoli commissioned July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2020
    Date Posted: 08.05.2020 11:20
    This work, USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    amphibious assault ship
    U.S. Navy
    James Sullivan
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    Santaquin (YTB 824)
    large harbor tug boat

