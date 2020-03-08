Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 11 of 14]

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.03.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    200803-N-CD453-1035 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 3, 2020) USS Tripoli (LHA 7), the second America-class amphibious assault ship, transits toward Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Aug. 3, 2020. Tripoli commissioned July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

