USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrives at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

200803-N-CD453-1148 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (Aug. 3, 2020) USS Tripoli (LHA 7), the second America-class amphibious assault ship, is moored pierside at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Aug. 3, 2020. Tripoli commissioned July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander/Released)

