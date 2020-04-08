Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines rehearse CASEVAC with civilian aircraft

    Marines rehearse CASEVAC with civilian aircraft

    DARWIN, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Schmidt 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A medical helicopter with CareFlight – Australia lands at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, August 4, 2020. CareFlight is a critical care aeromedical service who is partnering with Marine Rotational Forces – Darwin to provide training and casualty evacuation. They conducted a notional casualty evacuation drill to refine communication and patient transfer procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by GySgt. Scott M. Schmidt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 21:56
