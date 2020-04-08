Marines rehearse CASEVAC with civilian aircraft

A medical helicopter with CareFlight – Australia lands at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, August 4, 2020. CareFlight is a critical care aeromedical service who is partnering with Marine Rotational Forces – Darwin to provide training and casualty evacuation. They conducted a notional casualty evacuation drill to refine communication and patient transfer procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by GySgt. Scott M. Schmidt)

