A medical helicopter with CareFlight – Australia lands at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, August 4, 2020. CareFlight is a critical care aeromedical service who is partnering with Marine Rotational Forces – Darwin to provide training and casualty evacuation. They conducted a notional casualty evacuation drill to refine communication and patient transfer procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps Photos by GySgt. Scott M. Schmidt)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6296439
|VIRIN:
|200804-M-CT639-1356
|Resolution:
|3200x2133
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, ACT, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines rehearse CASEVAC with civilian aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Scott Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT