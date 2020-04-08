A U.S. Navy corpsman with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin evaluates a notional casualty at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, August 4, 2020. The rehearsal allowed Marines and sailors to sharpen their immediate care skills and integrate with civilian medical aircraft and care givers. Being adaptable is an important characteristic of future Marine units. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by GySgt. Scott M. Schmidt)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2020 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6296435
|VIRIN:
|200804-M-CT639-1080
|Resolution:
|3200x2133
|Size:
|7.84 MB
|Location:
|NT, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines rehearse CASEVAC with civilian aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Scott Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
