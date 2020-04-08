Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines rehearse CASEVAC with civilian aircraft

    Marines rehearse CASEVAC with civilian aircraft

    NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Schmidt 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S. Navy corpsman with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin evaluates a notional casualty at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, August 4, 2020. The rehearsal allowed Marines and sailors to sharpen their immediate care skills and integrate with civilian medical aircraft and care givers. Being adaptable is an important characteristic of future Marine units. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by GySgt. Scott M. Schmidt)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020
    Location: NT, AU
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    field training
    Darwin
    GCE

