A U.S. Navy corpsman with Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin evaluates a notional casualty at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, August 4, 2020. The rehearsal allowed Marines and sailors to sharpen their immediate care skills and integrate with civilian medical aircraft and care givers. Being adaptable is an important characteristic of future Marine units. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by GySgt. Scott M. Schmidt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 21:56 Photo ID: 6296435 VIRIN: 200804-M-CT639-1080 Resolution: 3200x2133 Size: 7.84 MB Location: NT, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines rehearse CASEVAC with civilian aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Scott Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.