    Marines rehearse CASEVAC with civilian aircraft [Image 4 of 6]

    Marines rehearse CASEVAC with civilian aircraft

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Kennan Miller, executive officer, Weapons Company, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin calls in a notional casualty to a civilian medical helicopter at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, August 4, 2020. The rehearsal allowed Marines and sailors to sharpen their immediate care skills and integrate with civilian medical aircraft and care givers. Being adaptable is an important characteristic of future Marine units. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 21:56
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines rehearse CASEVAC with civilian aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Lydia Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines
    training
    CASEVAC
    field training
    Darwin
    GCE

