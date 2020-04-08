U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Kennan Miller, executive officer, Weapons Company, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin calls in a notional casualty to a civilian medical helicopter at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, August 4, 2020. The rehearsal allowed Marines and sailors to sharpen their immediate care skills and integrate with civilian medical aircraft and care givers. Being adaptable is an important characteristic of future Marine units. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Lydia Gordon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 21:56 Photo ID: 6296440 VIRIN: 200804-M-KK393-1052 Resolution: 3200x2133 Size: 4.5 MB Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines rehearse CASEVAC with civilian aircraft [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Lydia Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.