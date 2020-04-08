U.S. Navy Sailor Inspects Landing Gear

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 4, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Phillip Weilacher, from Houston, writes notes about an inspection of the landing gear of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Dambusters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, checking for corrosion and damage. VFA-195 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

