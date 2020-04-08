Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Navy Sailor Inspects Landing Gear [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Sailor Inspects Landing Gear

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.04.2020

    Photo by Seaman Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 4, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Phillip Weilacher, from Houston, inspects the landing gear of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Dambusters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, to check for corrosion and damage. VFA-195 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 21:31
    Photo ID: 6296429
    VIRIN: 200804-N-YQ181-1015
    Resolution: 3461x2472
    Size: 858.83 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Inspects Landing Gear [Image 5 of 5], by SN Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Sailor Inspects Landing Gear
    U.S. Navy Sailor Inspects Landing Gear
    U.S. Navy Sailor Inspects Landing Gear
    U.S. Navy Sailor Inspects Landing Gear
    U.S. Navy Sailor Inspects Landing Gear

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    CVW 5
    VFA-195
    Dambusters
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CTF 70
    CSG 5
    Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT