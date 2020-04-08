U.S. Navy Sailor Inspects Landing Gear

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 4, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Phillip Weilacher, from Houston, selects tools to conduct an inspection on the landing gear of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Dambusters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, to check for corrosion and damage. VFA-195 is attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, America’s only forward deployed air wing. CVW 5 is embarked aboard Ronald Reagan conducting operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)
