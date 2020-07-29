ASECNAV Visit

Hon. James Geurts, the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, steps onto USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck for a visit July 29, 2020. Geurts and Downey visited Ford to receive an update on Ford's progress following certification of two lower stage elevators, air wing and strike group integration, and independent steaming event (ISE) 11. Ford is halfway through an 18-month phase of operations known as Post-Delivery Test and Trials, and serving as the only carrier qualification asset regularly available on the East Coast this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

