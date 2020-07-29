Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ASECNAV [Image 4 of 12]

    ASECNAV

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Hon. James Geurts, middle, the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, and Rear Adm. James Downey, left, program executive officer for aircraft carriers, receives a brief from Cmdr. Joseph Thompson, right, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) gun boss, on the status of FordÕs Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE) in the shipÕs forward weapons handling transfer area July 29, 2020. Geurts and Downey visited Ford to receive an update on Ford's progress following certification of two lower stage elevators, air wing and strike group integration, and independent steaming event (ISE) 11. Ford is halfway through an 18-month phase of operations known as Post-Delivery Test and Trials, and serving as the only carrier qualification asset regularly available on the East Coast this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 20:39
    Photo ID: 6296406
    VIRIN: 200729-N-OH637-1018
    Resolution: 2787x2258
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASECNAV [Image 12 of 12], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASECNAV
    ASECNAV
    ASECNAV
    ASECNAV
    ASECNAV Visit
    ASECNAV Visit
    ASECNAV Visit
    ASECNAV Visit
    ASECNAV
    ASECNAV
    ASECNAV Visit
    ASECNAV Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    First In Class
    Integrity at the Helm
    Forged by the Sea
    Warship 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT