Hon. James Geurts, middle, the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, and Rear Adm. James Downey, left, program executive officer for aircraft carriers, receives a brief from Cmdr. Joseph Thompson, right, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) gun boss, on the status of FordÕs Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWE) in the shipÕs forward weapons handling transfer area July 29, 2020. Geurts and Downey visited Ford to receive an update on Ford's progress following certification of two lower stage elevators, air wing and strike group integration, and independent steaming event (ISE) 11. Ford is halfway through an 18-month phase of operations known as Post-Delivery Test and Trials, and serving as the only carrier qualification asset regularly available on the East Coast this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2020 Date Posted: 08.04.2020 20:39 Photo ID: 6296406 VIRIN: 200729-N-OH637-1018 Resolution: 2787x2258 Size: 1.08 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASECNAV [Image 12 of 12], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.