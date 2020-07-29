Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASECNAV Visit [Image 11 of 12]

    ASECNAV Visit

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Hon. James Geurts, the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition, greets Capt. J.J. Cummings, USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) commanding officer, on Ford's flight deck July 29, 2020. Geurts and Downey visited Ford to receive an update on Ford's progress following certification of two lower stage elevators, air wing and strike group integration, and independent steaming event (ISE) 11. Ford is halfway through an 18-month phase of operations known as Post-Delivery Test and Trials, and serving as the only carrier qualification asset regularly available on the East Coast this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 20:39
    Photo ID: 6296415
    VIRIN: 200729-N-YW264-2095
    Resolution: 4523x3231
    Size: 1001.54 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASECNAV Visit [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    US Navy
    YW264

