Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Taxiway Alpha Reopens [Image 5 of 5]

    Taxiway Alpha Reopens

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Cassandra Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A group poses for a photo on taxiway alpha at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 15, 2020. The group came together for a small ceremony to recognize everyone involved in the reopening of the taxiway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cassandra Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 08.04.2020 19:08
    Photo ID: 6296344
    VIRIN: 200715-F-QB331-0045
    Resolution: 4707x3138
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taxiway Alpha Reopens [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Taxiway Alpha Reopens
    Taxiway Alpha Reopens
    Taxiway Alpha Reopens
    Taxiway Alpha Reopens
    Taxiway Alpha Reopens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2nd CES
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd OSS
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW
    2nd MSG
    2nd Operations Group
    2nd OG
    2nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    2nd Contracting Squadron
    2nd Operations Support Squadron
    2nd Mission Support Group
    2nd CONS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT